CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Trading Up 12.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX)’s share price was up 12.2% during trading on Monday after Cfra raised their price target on the stock from $7.50 to $14.00. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the stock. CNX Resources traded as high as $13.45 and last traded at $12.90, approximately 7,233,855 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 5,839,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CNX Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 24.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 158,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 31,250 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CNX Resources by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in CNX Resources by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 207,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 71,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 173.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $508.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.35 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

CNX Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

