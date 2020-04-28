CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) Stock Price Down 36.5% on Disappointing Earnings

CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) dropped 36.5% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $7.42 and last traded at $7.55, approximately 6,381,106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 722% from the average daily volume of 776,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.

The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.70 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 57.00%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNXM. Barclays downgraded CNX Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in CNX Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,358,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,655,000 after purchasing an additional 236,333 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 477,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 25,283 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 359,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 160,750 shares during the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 0.7% in the first quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 284,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in CNX Midstream Partners by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 243,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 39,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

About CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM)

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

