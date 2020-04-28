Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.
CLH has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Clean Harbors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Clean Harbors from $93.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Clean Harbors from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.22.
NYSE:CLH opened at $55.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.95. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $88.40. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.25.
In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Robert Speights purchased 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,916.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,632.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 2,461 shares of company stock worth $99,969 over the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLH. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 10.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth $1,307,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $13,050,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $3,837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.
About Clean Harbors
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.
See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.