Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

CLH has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Clean Harbors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Clean Harbors from $93.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Clean Harbors from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.22.

NYSE:CLH opened at $55.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.95. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $88.40. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.25.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.84 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.67%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Robert Speights purchased 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,916.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,632.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 2,461 shares of company stock worth $99,969 over the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLH. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 10.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth $1,307,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $13,050,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $3,837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

