Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Clarus worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Clarus by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Clarus in the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarus during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLAR opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. Clarus Corp has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.97.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Clarus had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $61.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that Clarus Corp will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLAR shares. TheStreet cut Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Clarus from $16.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Clarus from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

