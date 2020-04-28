Clarius Group LLC Purchases 5,855 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,981 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $59.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $253.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.65 and a 200 day moving average of $58.03. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,763 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,037. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

