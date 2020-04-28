Clarius Group LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in International Paper by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IP. ValuEngine raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on International Paper from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.36.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $32.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.76. International Paper Co has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $47.64.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $129,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ray G. Young bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $160,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,820 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

