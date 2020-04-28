Clarius Group LLC Increases Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,334 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of HP by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 409.9% in the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of HP from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Argus upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.44.

HPQ stock opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average of $19.16. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. HP had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 261.23%. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,800,549.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 448,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

