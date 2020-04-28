Clarius Group LLC Has $2.14 Million Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,309 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Visa by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $14,190,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $498,581,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.89.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $171.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.88. The firm has a market cap of $328.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

