Clarius Group LLC Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,928 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $106.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.73. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $191.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.80.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

