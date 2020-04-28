Clarius Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,581,027,000 after purchasing an additional 338,005 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,484,065 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $853,980,000 after acquiring an additional 257,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,207,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $659,354,000 after acquiring an additional 205,271 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $492,928,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 781.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,511,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $324,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886,896 shares during the period. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $44.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WBA. BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.64.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.