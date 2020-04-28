Clarius Group LLC Grows Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 438.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 751,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,965,000 after purchasing an additional 612,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,859,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,660,296,000 after acquiring an additional 82,951 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.3% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.0% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 28,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $144.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.73.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $108.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.77. The company has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $127.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.32 per share, for a total transaction of $237,631.92. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $504,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,686 shares of company stock valued at $762,900. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.