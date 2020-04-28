Clarius Group LLC Buys 428 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,040,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,435,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,816,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,840 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,214,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,248,000 after purchasing an additional 195,516 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,133,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,398,000 after purchasing an additional 716,835 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,490,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,094,000 after purchasing an additional 182,061 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XEL stock opened at $65.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.83. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XEL. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.93.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

