Clarius Group LLC Buys 3,737 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,640 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 4.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 113,182 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 11.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 781,378 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,286,000 after acquiring an additional 82,542 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.0% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 74,213 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several research firms have commented on GM. Cfra downgraded shares of General Motors to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.47.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien bought 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.01.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.