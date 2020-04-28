Clarius Group LLC Buys 3,140 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in AT&T by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra dropped their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 142,754 shares of company stock worth $5,037,180 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $219.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.