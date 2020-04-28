Clarius Group LLC Acquires 77 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Colony Group LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.2% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.1% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 847,983 shares in the company, valued at $248,984,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDXX stock opened at $275.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $296.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53 and a beta of 0.76.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 283.27%. The business had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.86.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

