Clarius Group LLC Acquires 2,428 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 55.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AFL. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,512,857,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,139,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 7,240.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,738,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,326 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 246.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,401,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,466 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94. AFLAC Incorporated has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $57.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,987.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,110,185.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

