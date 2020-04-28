City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Trading 5.5% Higher

City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) shares traded up 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.15 and last traded at $9.00, 755,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 25% from the average session volume of 605,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. TheStreet cut shares of City Office REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Compass Point cut shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. City Office REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.32 million, a P/E ratio of -64.28 and a beta of 1.04.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $39.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.48 million. City Office REIT had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 0.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that City Office REIT Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

In other City Office REIT news, Director Stephen B. Shraiberg acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $80,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,711 shares in the company, valued at $774,655.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Thomas Farrar acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $107,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 299,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,038.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 40,000 shares of company stock worth $342,600. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,411,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,643,000 after acquiring an additional 230,653 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,205,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,333,000 after acquiring an additional 158,204 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,456,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,206,000 after buying an additional 480,050 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,547,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,928,000 after buying an additional 891,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,326,000 after buying an additional 240,592 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO)

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

