Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Shares Up 8.9% After Insider Buying Activity

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) shares were up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $22.66 and last traded at $22.43, approximately 7,674,901 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 6,288,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

Specifically, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $98,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 24,000 shares of company stock worth $558,630. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CFG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.77.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.38.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 17.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 251.3% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 242.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 79,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,046,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,499,000 after buying an additional 263,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 8,096 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

