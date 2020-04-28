Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,728 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 316,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,164,000 after buying an additional 10,393 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 43,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,545,000 after buying an additional 12,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $937,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO stock opened at $43.06 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $180.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.46 and its 200-day moving average is $44.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, April 10th. KeyCorp cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

