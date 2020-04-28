Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Trimmed by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,751,396 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,158 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 4.4% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $68,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 316,192 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 43,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,268 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $43.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

