Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management raised its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 86.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,177 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Cintas were worth $22,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. William Blair cut Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.09.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $212.47 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $304.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.