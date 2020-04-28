Cimarex Energy Co to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($1.08) Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a report issued on Thursday, April 23rd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($1.08) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.15). US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $71.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $51.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.55.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $22.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.98. Cimarex Energy has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $71.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.58.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.54 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.94%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $30,140.00. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden bought 10,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.28 per share, with a total value of $162,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 24,971 shares of company stock valued at $440,279. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 44,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.