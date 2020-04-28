Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $4,257,610.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $2,090,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,742,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,397 shares of company stock valued at $16,772,093 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $192.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.98. Cigna Corp has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $224.64. The company has a market cap of $70.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.25.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

