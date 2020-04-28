Cigna (CI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cigna (NYSE:CI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Cigna to post earnings of $4.34 per share for the quarter. Cigna has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 18.00-18.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $18.00-18.60 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cigna to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $192.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.98. Cigna has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CI. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.25.

In other news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $725,731.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,414,391.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $4,257,610.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,521,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,397 shares of company stock worth $16,772,093 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

