CIBC Reiterates Hold Rating for Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ)

CIBC reissued their hold rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. CIBC currently has a $0.80 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $1.60 to $2.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.60.
Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54.
Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
