CIBC Reiterates Hold Rating for Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ)

CIBC reissued their hold rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. CIBC currently has a $0.80 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $1.60 to $2.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.60.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRQ. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nexus Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 76.2% in the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 2,457.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 71,906 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 128,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 19.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 688,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 111,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.