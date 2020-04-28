Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stake Boosted by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 148,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,564 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $15,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Banbury Partners LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,877,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

CHDN opened at $97.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.90 and a 1 year high of $167.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.28.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $280.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.63 million. Equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Churchill Downs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.59 per share, for a total transaction of $139,662.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Alex Rankin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.81 per share, with a total value of $125,810.00. Insiders acquired 5,300 shares of company stock worth $525,957 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.