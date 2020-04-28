China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Eastern is involved in the Transportation Industry, and is the primary air carrier serving Shanghai, China’s eastern gateway. “

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of CEA stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.25. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $37.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 11,724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, cargo handling, tour operations, air catering, and other extended transportation services.

