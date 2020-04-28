China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.68

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd (NYSE:DL) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.68 and traded as high as $7.78. China Distance Education shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 96,614 shares trading hands.

DL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Distance Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded China Distance Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.68. The company has a market cap of $246.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.97.

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $51.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 million. China Distance Education had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 13.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that China Distance Education Holdings Ltd will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. China Distance Education’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DL. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of China Distance Education in the first quarter worth $94,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in China Distance Education during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in China Distance Education during the fourth quarter worth $460,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in China Distance Education by 4,512.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 91,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 89,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in China Distance Education by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 128,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online education in China, which focuses on professional education. The company offers online courses through its websites, which are designed to help course participants obtain and maintain the skills, licenses and certifications necessary to pursue careers and professions in China.

