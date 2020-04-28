Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 8,790 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,684 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.4% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.42.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $174.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,323.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.96 and a 200 day moving average of $158.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

