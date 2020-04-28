Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

Chevron stock opened at $89.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.42. The company has a market capitalization of $162.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. Chevron’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $534,975.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

