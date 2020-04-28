Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Chevron by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,556,000 after buying an additional 36,574 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,755,000 after purchasing an additional 39,182 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $520,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $89.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $162.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.