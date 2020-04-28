Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $89.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.94 and its 200-day moving average is $105.42. The company has a market cap of $162.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

