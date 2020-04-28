Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 57.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares during the quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 12.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 205,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 133,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,889,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 5.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Independent Research lowered shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

NYSE:CVX opened at $89.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.45 billion, a PE ratio of 59.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.42.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

