Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Receives “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Chemring Group (LON:CHG) in a report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Chemring Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Chemring Group to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of CHG stock opened at GBX 200.50 ($2.64) on Friday. Chemring Group has a 12 month low of GBX 137 ($1.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 367.75 ($4.84). The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 197.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 222.56. The company has a market cap of $565.19 million and a PE ratio of 26.04.

Chemring Group PLC manufactures and supplies technology electronics and energetic products for defense and security agencies, and defense prime contractors in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Norway. It operates through three segments: Countermeasures, Sensors, and Energetic. The Countermeasures segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells expendable countermeasures for protecting air, sea, and land platforms; and land-based electronic warfare equipment.

