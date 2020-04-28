Chemours (CC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Chemours (NYSE:CC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Chemours to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Chemours has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 2.60-3.55 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.60-$3.55 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 52.65% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. On average, analysts expect Chemours to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CC opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.40. Chemours has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $38.66.

In other Chemours news, Director Richard H. Brown acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $105,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider E Bryan Snell acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $111,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,193.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

CC has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Chemours from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chemours from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Chemours from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.96.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

