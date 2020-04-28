Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock Holdings Increased by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Chemed comprises 1.7% of EULAV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. EULAV Asset Management owned about 0.60% of Chemed worth $41,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemed by 88.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Chemed by 1.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHE opened at $456.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $419.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $436.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.85. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $316.16 and a fifty-two week high of $513.75.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $522.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.20 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHE. ValuEngine raised shares of Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $448.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.00.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

