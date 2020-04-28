Charles Bligh Purchases 6,659 Shares of Restore PLC (LON:RST) Stock

Restore PLC (LON:RST) insider Charles Bligh purchased 6,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 375 ($4.93) per share, with a total value of £24,971.25 ($32,848.26).

LON RST opened at GBX 375 ($4.93) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $470.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 384.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 452.45. Restore PLC has a one year low of GBX 44.50 ($0.59) and a one year high of GBX 560 ($7.37).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This is a boost from Restore’s previous dividend of $2.40. Restore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.78%.

RST has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Restore from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Restore in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a support services company primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment stores and retrieves hard copy documents stored in cardboard boxes; manages archive boxes of document files, magnetic data, films, and other materials for blue-chip organizations; and offers reorganization of customer documents, document restoration, file-tracking, and electronic data back-up services, as well as cloud storage that allows access to indexed records.

