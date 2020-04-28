Certified Advisory Corp Trims Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Certified Advisory Corp cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 1.3% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 27,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Citigroup by 45.5% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Citigroup by 7.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 9.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,237,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,129,000 after purchasing an additional 111,397 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 397,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C opened at $46.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.56. The stock has a market cap of $90.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on C shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.98.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

