Certified Advisory Corp Sells 707 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,107.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,838,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,884,000 after buying an additional 5,794,415 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,127,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,810,000 after buying an additional 616,763 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,210,000 after buying an additional 468,425 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,380,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,773,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $106.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.76. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.70 and a 1 year high of $132.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.8217 dividend. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

