Certified Advisory Corp Sells 3,464 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Certified Advisory Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LQD. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Retirement Network bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Shares of LQD stock opened at $128.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.56. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.95 and a fifty-two week high of $134.53.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

