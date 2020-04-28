Certified Advisory Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,805 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,365 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $58,822,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 297.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,915 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after buying an additional 29,860 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $196.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $251.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of -109.38 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.65 and its 200 day moving average is $214.83.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 8,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $184.62 per share, with a total value of $1,500,406.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,805.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total value of $4,744,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.31.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

