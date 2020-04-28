Certified Advisory Corp Raises Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 310.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 316,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,704,000 after buying an additional 17,799 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 437.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 18,033 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $551,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,182,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,806,000 after buying an additional 85,306 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $87.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.84. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.32.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

