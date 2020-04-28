Certified Advisory Corp Increases Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 97.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,516 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 316.7% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in Boeing by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $128.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a PE ratio of -107.23 and a beta of 1.76. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.07.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.41.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.