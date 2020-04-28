Certified Advisory Corp Decreases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $293.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $306.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.23. The company has a market capitalization of $275.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,537,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.68.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

