Certified Advisory Corp Acquires 2,621 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $187,122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in International Paper by 8,219.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,809,000 after purchasing an additional 712,093 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 257.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 839,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,658,000 after purchasing an additional 604,449 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Paper by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,267,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,672,000 after purchasing an additional 567,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in International Paper by 235.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 659,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,361,000 after purchasing an additional 462,855 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 16,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $687,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,710.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray G. Young purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $160,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,820. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IP stock opened at $32.81 on Tuesday. International Paper Co has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $47.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.43.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on International Paper from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.36.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

