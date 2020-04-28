Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) shot up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.77 and last traded at $54.44, 730,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,420,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.62.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDAY. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.18.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average of $60.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.72 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 3,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $283,725,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $6,580,055.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,464,520.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

