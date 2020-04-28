Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) shot up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.77 and last traded at $54.44, 730,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,420,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.62.
A number of research firms recently commented on CDAY. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.18.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average of $60.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.72 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
In other Ceridian HCM news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 3,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $283,725,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $6,580,055.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,464,520.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.
About Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.
