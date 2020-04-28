CENTY NEXT FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CTUY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $32.20

CENTY NEXT FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CTUY) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.20 and traded as low as $26.75. CENTY NEXT FINL/SH shares last traded at $26.75, with a volume of 100 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.20.

About CENTY NEXT FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CTUY)

Century Next Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for the Bank of Ruston that provides various professional and personal banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers savings account products; checking accounts and services; mortgage, reverse mortgage, construction, and business loans; home equity and business lines of credit; and real estate lending services to residential and commercial customers.

