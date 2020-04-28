Centogene N.V.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on May 5th (NASDAQ:CNTG)

Centogene’s (NASDAQ:CNTG) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, May 5th. Centogene had issued 4,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 7th. The total size of the offering was $56,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNTG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Centogene from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Centogene from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of CNTG opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. Centogene has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $28.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.59 million and a PE ratio of -12.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centogene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,986,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Centogene in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centogene in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Centogene during the 4th quarter worth about $2,952,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Centogene during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. 8.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

