Centogene N.V.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on May 5th (NASDAQ:CNTG)

Centogene’s (NASDAQ:CNTG) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, May 5th. Centogene had issued 4,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 7th. The total size of the offering was $56,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNTG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Centogene from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Centogene from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.
Shares of CNTG opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. Centogene has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $28.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.59 million and a PE ratio of -12.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.43.
Centogene Company Profile
Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.
Featured Story: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.