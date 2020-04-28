Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 562 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 205,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,390,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 133,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,889,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

CVX stock opened at $89.71 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.