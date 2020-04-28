CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) rose 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.74 and last traded at $36.48, approximately 847,613 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 921,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.71.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CDK shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of CDK Global from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CDK Global from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.80.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.00 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 63.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDK Global Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $52,530.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 39,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,559.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,330,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,129,000 after purchasing an additional 149,202 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,206,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,327 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,921,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,609,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,699,000 after acquiring an additional 54,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,928,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,470,000 after acquiring an additional 50,243 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

